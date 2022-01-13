Watch
K-State loses lead late in home loss to TCU

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) shoots under pressure from TCU forward Emanuel Miller (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 10:49 PM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 23:49:14-05

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Damion Baugh scored 12 points and his 3-pointer with 13 seconds left help was part of an 8-0 run TCU staged in the final 1:11 to beat Kansas State 60-57.

Markquis Nowell's layup with 1:50 left gave the Wildcats a 57-52 lead but they'd never score again.

Kansas State missed its last two shots, a pair of front-end 1-and-1's from the foul line and turned it over once.

Nowell's little more than half-court heave bounced off the back rim to end it.

Nowell scored 18 points and was a pest on defense with seven steals.

