K-State season ends in Elite 8 loss

ATLANTA -- The Final Four dreams of the K-State men's basketball team were dashed Saturday night.

The Wildcats got off to a slow start and were never able to get ahead in the game, losing to the University of Loyola-Chicago Ramblers 78-62 in Atlanta.

Many thought the team's unexpected deep run in the NCAA Tournament could have continued to the Final Four in San Antonio, as the Wildcats were the favored seed heading into Saturday night's game.

But the Ramblers' Cinderella slipper still fit, and the team from Chicago is moving on.