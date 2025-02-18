Watch Now
K-State stung again in Beehive State, losing 74-69 to Utah

(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes forward Caleb Lohner (11) dunks the ball, as Kansas State Wildcats center Ugonna Onyenso (34) defends, in Big 12 basketball action between the Utah Utes and the Kansas State Wildcats, at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025.
SALT LAKE CITY — Ezra Ausar had 21 points and Lawson Lovering posted a double-double to help Utah hold on for a 74-69 victory over Kansas State on Monday night.

Ausar made 7 of 14 shots and all seven of his free throws, adding eight rebounds for the Utes (15-11, 7-8 Big 12 Conference). Lovering totaled 15 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double this season. Gabe Madsen added 13 points.

Brendan Hausen scored 17 to lead the Wildcats (13-13, 7-8), who have lost two straight following a six-game win streak. Max Jones and Dug McDaniel both scored 13 with McDaniel adding six assists.

Lovering had nine points for Utah and Jones scored 10 for Kansas State in a first half that ended in a 32-32 tie.

Utah scored the first seven points of the second half to grab the lead. A Lovering dunk upped the Utes' advantage to 46-37 with 14:36 left to play. Madsen hit a 3-pointer to give Utah a 57-50 lead with 5:22 left, but Hausen hit a 3-pointer and two free throws as the Wildcats scored the next seven points to tie it with 3:25 remaining.

It was 59-all when Miro Little scored in the paint for Utah and Madsen followed with a 3-pointer. Jones had a layup with 15 seconds left to get the Wildcats within two, but the Utes made 3 of 4 foul shots in the final 12 seconds to wrap up the win.

Utah outrebounded K-State 51-28. The Utes had 21 rebounds at the offensive end, leading to 14 second-chance points.

Utah travels to play UCF on Sunday. Kansas State will host Arizona State on Sunday.

