From Little Apple to Big Apple: K-State survives, advances to Sweet 16

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Wildcats-Wildcats battle between Kansas State and the University of Kentucky Sunday ended in KSU's favor.

With a 75-69 win at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, K-State punched its ticket to the Sweet 16 in New York City, New York.

In the first half, KSU couldn't get their shots to fall, causing them to stay behind but within arm's reach of Kentucky.

But in the final seconds of the first half, Markquis Nowell set Nae'Qwan Tomlin up for a massive dunk to put KSU up by one.

Second half, lock in pic.twitter.com/2R45VLERE4 — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) March 19, 2023

Out of the gate, the second half was a neck-and-neck battle, with Nowell keeping the team's "crazy faith" alive with 27 points and nine assists.

All of K-State’s water bottles have “crazy faith” written on them. The Wildcats motto this season #EMAW pic.twitter.com/8flVVeIxcK — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) March 19, 2023

In the end, KSU claimed a 6-point lead, surviving and advancing to the final round.

Jerome Tang is fired up!! pic.twitter.com/ojHAyc6Slk — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) March 19, 2023

From being picked last in the Big 12 preseason poll to dancing on to the Sweet 16, Jerome Tang's crew has proved to be a threat.

Congrats to the Cats. Picked last in the Big 12 in the preseason poll and Jerome Tang has his team dancing in the Sweet 16 from the little Apple to the Big Apple.



Texas and K-State heading on while we wait to see if TCU and Baylor join them in Sweet 16. pic.twitter.com/bXe6Uuf4jP — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) March 19, 2023

No. 3 K-State now faces the winner of Sunday night's Marquette-Michigan State matchup on Thursday, March 23, at Madison Square Garden.

