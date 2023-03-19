Watch Now
From Little Apple to Big Apple: K-State survives, advances to Sweet 16

Posted at 4:13 PM, Mar 19, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Wildcats-Wildcats battle between Kansas State and the University of Kentucky Sunday ended in KSU's favor.

With a 75-69 win at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, K-State punched its ticket to the Sweet 16 in New York City, New York.

In the first half, KSU couldn't get their shots to fall, causing them to stay behind but within arm's reach of Kentucky.

But in the final seconds of the first half, Markquis Nowell set Nae'Qwan Tomlin up for a massive dunk to put KSU up by one.

Out of the gate, the second half was a neck-and-neck battle, with Nowell keeping the team's "crazy faith" alive with 27 points and nine assists.

In the end, KSU claimed a 6-point lead, surviving and advancing to the final round.

From being picked last in the Big 12 preseason poll to dancing on to the Sweet 16, Jerome Tang's crew has proved to be a threat.

No. 3 K-State now faces the winner of Sunday night's Marquette-Michigan State matchup on Thursday, March 23, at Madison Square Garden.

