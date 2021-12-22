Watch
K-State uses late, first half run to power past McNeese St.

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas State's Mark Smith shoots under pressure from McNeese State's Kellon Taylor during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State won 74-59. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 9:44 PM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 22:44:52-05

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Nijel Pack and Marquis Nowell each scored 18 points and Selton Miguel added 17 more off the bench as Kansas State rolled to a 74-59 win over McNeese State on Tuesday for its third straight win.

Pack hit 4 of 8 from beyond the 3-point arc and the Wildcats collectively knocked down 10 3s. Nowell converted 7 of 8 from the free throw line and dished out 10 assists for his second double-double of the season.

Miguel reached double-figure scoring for the fifth time this season and set a season-high.

Brendan Medley-Bacon dunked with 9:37 left in the first half to put the Cowboys up, 17-10 and Zach Scott’s 3 with just under six minutes to go gave McNeese a 26-17 lead, but Kansas State (8-3) closed the half on an 18-2 run to take a 35-28 lead into intermission.

Christian Shumate scored 18 points off the bench to lead McNeese State (3-9), which remains winless on the road through eight games. Zach Scott hit 3 of 6 from distance and finished with 11 points.

Kansas State was supposed to take a week off and then host Morgan State Dec. 29, but that game has been canceled due to COVID concerns within the Bears' program.

K-State is actively searching for a game to fill that void.

The Wildcats open up Big 12 play on New Year’s Day at Oklahoma.

