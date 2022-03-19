K-State women's basketball advances in NCAA tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State women's basketball will advance to the second round of the NCAA Women's Division I Basketball Tournament.

Nine-seed K-State edged out eight-seed Washington State 50-40 Saturday at William Neal Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Wildcats took an initial 5-0 lead in the first quarter, after a jumper from guard Emilee Ebert and two free throws from center Ayoka Lee.

However, the Cougars rallied back, ending the first quarter with a 9-5 lead.

Washington State held steady throughout the second quarter, with K-State trailing just behind, bringing the score to 24-17.

The Wildcats were on the offensive to start the second half, putting up 18 points, seven of which were scored by freshman guard Brylee Glenn. K-State took a narrow lead of 35-33.

In the final quarter of the game, K-State never looked back, and held onto its lead until the game was won.

Lee, the Wildcat junior, was K-State's highest scoring player of the game, with a total of 20 points.

Kansas State will face the winner of Saturday's 2 p.m. game between NC State and Longwood on March 21.