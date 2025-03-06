K-State women’s basketball wins in Big 12 Tournament amid injury struggles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The goal for Kansas State at the start of the season was clear: win a Big 12 Championship.

The Wildcats are one step closer after they beat UCF Thursday morning, 80-65, to advance to the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament.

With star center Ayoka Lee returning for one final season, the Wildcats had high hopes.

However, K-State will be without its star player as it heads into the Big 12 Tournament.

Despite a series of challenges, including injuries, K-State finished the regular season 13-5 in conference play, tying for fourth place in the standings with West Virginia and just behind Oklahoma State, Baylor, and TCU.

While they didn’t clinch the top spot in the Big 12, there is still a chance to take home the Big 12 Tournament title.

"I was really proud of this group, we were in the title hunt until the very last week," Kansas State head coach Jeff Mittie said. "While it was disappointing we didn’t play as well as we would have liked the last week, I think in the big picture of things, I’ve got to be pretty pleased with the way this group has played overall."

However, the team faced an unfortunate setback once preseason Player of the Year Ayoka Lee was sidelined by injury. Her absence has been felt by the Wildcats.

"Gosh, you know, Yoki just hasn't been able to stay healthy and we're hopeful," Mittie said. "She’s starting individual work, but we only lost one game all year with her. We’re a better team with her."

Despite Lee’s absence, K-State has shown resilience. The Wildcats managed impressive wins against Iowa State, TCU, and Kansas, all while playing without their star center.

"I was proud of our group because when we lost Yoki this year, we turned around and beat Iowa State at home, we beat #9 TCU at home, we beat Kansas a couple of times in that stretch. We did a lot of really good things. Unfortunately, we had to play the top 4 teams in the league without her," Mittie added.

As the Big 12 Tournament looms, the Wildcats are focused on staying healthy and building momentum for the NCAA Tournament. Lee is expected to make her return in time for March Madness.

"We're a couple of weeks away from Selection Sunday, so our focus is on trying to win a Big 12 Championship," Mittie said. "We’ve got that opportunity, and our first opportunity is going to be on Thursday. If you don’t take care of that opportunity, you don’t get another one. So, you better not get your eyes too far down the road."

