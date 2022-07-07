Watch Now
K-State’s Gisela Sanchez set to play in 2022 FIBA U20 Euro Championship

Kansas State Athletics
Gisela Sanchez of Kansas State
Posted at 2:11 PM, Jul 07, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gisela Sanchez was selected for Spain’s U20 national team Thursday and will play in the 2022 FIBA U20 Women’s European Championship.

The games will be played in Sopron, Hungary from July 8-16.

Sanchez, a 6’3” forward from Barcelona, Spain, represented her home country during international games in the past, playing in the FIBA U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup and winning a bronze medal in the U16 European Championships.

Sanchez previously played at Arizona for the 2021-22 season. She played in 20 games her freshman season, averaging 2.9 points and 7.2 minutes.

She transferred to Kansas State on April 19th, with three more years of eligibility.

