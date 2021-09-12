Watch
Kansas St. holds off S. Illinois 31-23 after losing Thompson

Wildcats improve to 2-0 on the season
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Illinois, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State won 31-23 (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State held on to beat Southern Illinois 31-23 despite losing starting quarterback Skylar Thompson in the first quarter.

Deuce Vaughn scored a rushing touchdown with less than two minutes for the final margin.

The Kansas State defense forced a fumble on the next possession to seal the win.

The Wildcats held the Salukis scoreless in the second half.

Thompson appeared to suffer a non-contact injury in attempting to block for running back Vaughn.

Nic Baker threw for 176 yards and Javon Williams Jr. ran for 46 yards and two touchdowns for Southern Illinois.

