Kansas St. holds off S. Illinois 31-23 after losing Thompson

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State held on to beat Southern Illinois 31-23 despite losing starting quarterback Skylar Thompson in the first quarter.

Deuce Vaughn scored a rushing touchdown with less than two minutes for the final margin.

The Kansas State defense forced a fumble on the next possession to seal the win.

The Wildcats held the Salukis scoreless in the second half.

Thompson appeared to suffer a non-contact injury in attempting to block for running back Vaughn.

Nic Baker threw for 176 yards and Javon Williams Jr. ran for 46 yards and two touchdowns for Southern Illinois.