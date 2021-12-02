Watch
Kansas State blows out Albany, 71-43

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas State's Mark Smith (13) celebrates after dunking the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Albany Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 10:04 PM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 23:04:13-05

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Nijel Pack scored 17 points and Mark Smith scored 14 with 10 rebounds and Kansas State opened it up in the second half and beat Albany 71-43.

Smith's dunk with 14:52 remaining made it a 42-24 contest in favor of Kansas State which emerged from the break with a 13-4 scoring outburst to take control.

Davion Bradford's dunk gave Kansas State its first 20-point lead (47-27), and it pushed the margin as high as 66-38 with 4:18 left on a pair of foul shots from Smith.

Devondre Perry scored 11 points for Albany.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

