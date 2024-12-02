Kansas State buries Arkansas-Pine Bluff with school-record 120 points, plus 21 3-pointers

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Achor Achor scored 21 points to lead six in double figures and a late flurry of 3-pointers gave Kansas State the school scoring record in a 120-73 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sunday.

The Wildcats scored their last 21 points on seven 3-pointers and finished with 21 3-pointers — the second most in school history — in 40 attempts.

A 3-pointer by Taj Manning gave K-State 117 points with 2 minutes to go, breaking the school record of 116 points set in a win over Texas last season. Dug McDaniel added a 3-pointer a minute later for the final score.

Led by Achor, Kansas State (6-2) had 68 bench points. McDaniel had 18 points and 10 assists and David Castillo, who made five 3-pointers, had 17 points. Among the starters, David N’Guessan had 17 points, Brendan Hausen 14 and Max Jones 12.

Chop Paljor scored 15, Dante Sawyer 12 and Kyle Brown 10 for the Lions (1-8).

Kansas State shot 62% overall and 53% from 3-point distance. The Wildcats had only 36 points in the paint but made 19 of their 25 two-point tries.

The Wildcats turned six UAPB turnovers into 16 points and led 30-11 with 12 1/2 minutes left in the first half. Hausen scored nine points and N’Guessan seven in the outburst.

K-State scored 54 points in the first 15 minutes, shooting 57% overall and making 9 of 16 3-pointers in that span. The Wildcats led 54-24 with 5 minutes left and 63-33 at halftime. Castillo had 11 points and Achor scored 10.