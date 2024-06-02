Kansas State drubs Louisiana Tech 19-4 in completion of suspended game at Fayetteville Regional

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Chuck Ingram drove in five runs, Jaden Parsons and Kaelen Culpepper drove in four each, and Kansas State rolled past Louisiana Tech 19-4 on Saturday in the completion of a Fayetteville Regional game that was suspended from the night before.

Ingram went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and Parsons and Culpepper were both 4-for-5 with four runs scored.

Kansas State (34-24), seeded third in the regional, advanced to play Arkansas on Saturday night. No. 2 regional seed Louisiana Tech (45-18) had to turn around and play SE Missouri State in an afternoon elimination game.

Kansas State led 9-4 through five innings on Friday night when the game was suspended due to bad weather. The Wildcats did not miss a beat when the game resumed Saturday morning.

K-State batted in the top of the sixth inning when play resumed and added two runs. Parsons hit a solo home run and Culpepper scored after a throwing error on his steal of third base.

In the seventh inning, Parsons laced a two-run double, then scored on a double by Culpepper.

K-State added five runs in the eighth on a three-run homer by Ingram and a two-run blast by Culpepper.