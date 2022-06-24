Kansas State football lands four-star running back Dylan Edwards

DERBY, Kan. — His dad was a running back at Kansas State and now Dylan Edwards will follow in pops' footsteps.

The 2023 four-star running back from Kansas high school football powerhouse Derby, committed to the Wildcats on Thursday.

Dylan says it came down to loyalty.

"They came here the most out of any school," Edwards said. "They talked to me every day. I got on a call with them every day. On Christmas, they called me in the morning to say Merry Christmas."

He chose K-State over Oklahoma and Nebraska by selecting a K-State hat at a ceremony inside Derby High School on Thursday.

His parents then zipped off their jackets to reveal Kansas State shirts.

Dylan's father, Leon Edwards, played for Bill Snyder and the Wildcats from 1992-94. But Dylan said family lineage didn't factor in.

"I want to be my own player," Edwards said. "I'm going to have my own legacy."

Edwards is a five-foot-nine, 165-pound speedster who will be a high school senior this fall.

He rushed for 2,603 yards and 38 touchdowns while leading Derby to the Kansas 6A State Championship Game this past season.

Edwards was named Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year and held offers from over 20 schools.

One of his best friends is Maize quarterback Avery Johnson, who is one of the top quarterback recruits in the nation. Johnson is also strongly considering K-State.

"Avery Johnson, I'm coming. I'm gonna get Avery," Edwards said.

