Kansas State forces 5 turnovers to edge Oklahoma State 14-6

STILLWATER, Okla. — Kansas State forced five turnovers in a 14-6 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday.

All of the Wildcats' points came off of those turnovers.

“Our guys showed up and our guys made play after play after play," Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said of his defense.

The offense wasn't so good. Kansas State, which had averaged 34.2 points in its previous five games, was held to 284 yards. Despite that, the Wildcats held on for their third win in four games.

Kansas State, a 19 1/2-point favorite according to BetMGM, didn't care about the margin of victory. Klieman lost his previous three trips to Oklahoma State as the Wildcats' coach.

“This is a hard place to play, so we’re going to enjoy this win," he said. "I’m not apologizing for a win in Stillwater because it’s dang hard to win here.”

Avery Johnson passed for 177 yards and Joe Jackson added 69 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Wildcats (5-5, 4-3 Big 12), who need one more win to become bowl eligible.

Zane Flores passed for 233 yards for Oklahoma State (1-9, 0-7), but he threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles. Oklahoma State has lost nine straight, and seven straight under interim coach Doug Meacham.

“We just want it so bad for these kids," Meacham said. "You’ve got to look them in the eye every day. And they go to it, they work hard and they believe what you tell them and you sell them on an idea and a scheme. They believe in you, and you go out there and you fall short. Just like eventually, it kind of wears you out, you know what I mean?”

Kansas State did not score until eight minutes into the second quarter. The Wildcats got a first down by penalty after it appeared the Cowboys stopped them on a fourth-and-1, and Jayce Brown caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from Johnson on the next play. The extra point put Kansas State up 7-6 — a score that held up at halftime.

An interception by Oklahoma State's Parker Robertson early in the third quarter set the Cowboys up deep in Kansas State territory. But Flores fumbled when stripped by Cody Stufflebean, and Kansas State's Zashon Rich recovered to preserve Kansas State's lead.

Kansas State's Jackson ran 15 yards for a touchdown on a fourth-and-1 play to put the Wildcats up 14-6 in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats converted two fourth downs on the drive.

“A field goal, in my mind, was not going to do it,” Klieman said. "We were not going to try to win that game 10-6. We needed to get up 14-6 and make them score. So I thought they were going to have a hard time getting in the end zone.”

The Cowboys reached the Kansas State 26 on their final possession before turning the ball over on downs in the final minute.

The takeaway

Kansas State: The Wildcats played poorly overall but showed enough grit to pull through. The timely plays saved Klieman from an embarrassing loss in a season that began with high expectations.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys outgained Kansas State by 89 yards, but made too many mistakes to claim their first win under Meacham.

Blackmon honored

Oklahoma State receiver Justin Blackmon was added to the Ring of Honor in Boone Pickens Stadium at halftime.

Blackmon won the Biletnikoff Award for the nation’s top receiver in 2010 and 2011. He is one of just two players to win the award twice. He had 253 catches for 3,564 yards and 42 touchdowns during his college career and was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft.

Scary moment

Oklahoma State outside linebacker Malik Charles was injured in the second half after running into a Kansas State player with his head down.

Charles was carted off.

“I think it was more preventative and just being careful than anything, what it felt like," Meacham said. "But he had something -- you can’t just assume he’s okay. But I think it was a little bit more precautionary.”

Up next

Kansas State visits Utah next Saturday.

Oklahoma State visits Central Florida next Saturday.

