MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas State men’s basketball team already has its Thanksgiving week plans set.

The team announced on Wednesday afternoon it will face Rhode Island in the first round of the 2022 Cayman Islands Classic on Monday, Nov. 21.

The game will feature new head coaches for both schools.

Archie Miller was named Rhode Island’s head coach on March 18, while Jerome Tang was named Kansas State’s head coach on March 21.

This will be the fourth time the tournament will take place from Monday, Nov. 21, through Wednesday, Nov. 23, at the John Gray Gymnasium.

This will be the first time K-State and Rhode Island play against each other.

They will be the final game of the first day. The tip off is set for 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 21.

The winner of day one will take on either Nevada or Tulane on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 7:30 p.m.

The championship game will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at 7:30 p.m.

The third place game will take place at 5:00 p.m., with the fifth place game tipping off at 1:30 p.m. and the seventh place game happening at 11:00 a.m.

—