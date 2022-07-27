Kansas State punter Ty Zentner named to Ray Guy Award watch list

Kansas State senior Ty Zentner is a candidate for the top punting honor in the country — the 2022 Ray Guy Award.

Zentner, a graduate of Shawnee Heights High School near Topeka, Kansas, was an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 pick last season after averaging 43.7 yards per punt.

That mark tied for the fifth best in K-State history.

Sixteen of his punts traveled more than 50 yards. Zentner had only four touchbacks in 2021.

It's the first time a Wildcat has been up for the Ray Guy award since Devin Anctil was a preseason candidate back in 2019.

