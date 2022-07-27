Watch Now
Kansas State punter Ty Zentner named to Ray Guy Award watch list

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas State punter Ty Zentner kicks the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State won 31-21. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 3:26 PM, Jul 27, 2022
Kansas State senior Ty Zentner is a candidate for the top punting honor in the country — the 2022 Ray Guy Award.

Zentner, a graduate of Shawnee Heights High School near Topeka, Kansas, was an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 pick last season after averaging 43.7 yards per punt.

That mark tied for the fifth best in K-State history.

Sixteen of his punts traveled more than 50 yards. Zentner had only four touchbacks in 2021.

It's the first time a Wildcat has been up for the Ray Guy award since Devin Anctil was a preseason candidate back in 2019.


