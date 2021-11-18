Kansas State runs away from Omaha, winning 79-64

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Ismael Massoud and Nijel Pack each scored 15 points, both hitting three 3-pointers, and Kansas State used a quick start to defeat Omaha 79-64.

The Wildcats were up 15-2 less than five minutes into the game and had a late 18-3 run in the first half to go up by 21 before settling for a 42-26 lead at the break.

The Mavericks had a 10-0 run in the middle of the second half to get within 12 but Kansas State had four 3s in a 16-2 run to ice it.

Kyle Luedtke hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points off the bench for the Mavericks.