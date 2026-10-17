Kansas State survives a rash of mistakes, beats Kansas 35-24 for 18th straight win over the Jayhawks

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State’s winning streak against Kansas has lasted so long that Wildcats coach Collin Klein was part of it as a player.

Make it 18 and counting after a 35-24 victory on Saturday.

Joe Jackson ran for 159 yards and a touchdown, Avery Johnson threw for 203 yards and another score, and the Wildcats overcame a multitude of mistakes while rallying from an early 10-point hole to keep nearly two decades of dominance going.

The last time Kansas State lost in the series was 2008, the year Klein arrived on campus to play quarterback.

“It’s real. There’s a lot of people, you know — they just care so much,” he said. “But again, even though it’s real, it’s about this team and whatever that team does on that day. And I’m so proud that our guys were able to do that.”

Johnson also had 132 yards rushing in a virtuoso performance, and Rodney Fields Jr. ran for 66 yards and a score, helping the Wildcats overcome an early fumble, two failed fourth-downs inside the Kansas 12, and having to settle for a series of early field goals.

“Thought the resiliency and fight through the ebbs and flows of the ballgame were fantastic,” Klein said. “The energy, camaraderie and communication to fix some of the issues we were having, and to stay together through ups and downs — so proud.”

Isaiah Marshall had 151 yards passing and 116 rushing for the Jayhawks (2-4, 0-3), but he also threw a crucial interception as they were trying to tie the game late in the fourth quarter. Dylan Edwards added 57 yards rushing and a touchdown against his former team.

“All losses sting. This one stings a lot,” Kansas coach Lance Leipold said. “There’s a lot of people that count on us in games like this. A lot of people want this streak snapped, myself included. ... Today was the day that mattered and we didn’t rise to the occasion.”

Kansas had a chance to tie the game even after Marshall’s late pick, but a facemask penalty on right guard Amir Herring wiped out the quarterback’s 45-yard touchdown run, leading to a punt instead. Kansas State proceeded to drain the clock by running the ball, and Johnson’s 39-yard run on third-and-long near midfield set up Luis Rodriguez’s clinching field goal with 1:56 to go.

“There’s times where we can play with people. That confidence hasn’t waned whatsoever,” Leipold said. “It’s just that sometimes in these situations, our margin for error is very small, and you have to play clean, especially when you’re on the road.”

In truth, the Wildcats seemed to dominate the game everywhere the but the scoreboard, especially in the first half.

After driving 75 yards for an opening touchdown, Kansas State allowed Kansas returner Bryson Hayes to take the ensuing kick 95 yards for a matching score. The Jayhawks added an 88-yard TD drive of their own — their only sustained drive of the first half — before a fumble by Kansas State tight end Linkon Cure gave them a chip-shot field goal and a 17-7 lead.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats were struggling to get into the end zone, forcing Rodriguez to convert three first-half field goals. But when Kansas fumbled the snap on a punt, resulting in a safety, Kansas State was able to take an 18-17 lead to the locker room.

“We wanted to make a statement,” Jackson said. “We decided that early in the week.”

The teams traded TD drives to start the third quarter before Kansas State wasted a chance to put the game away. Four runs from first-and-goal at the Kansas 5 failed to get in the end zone, giving the Jayhawks the ball trailing 25-24 to start the fourth quarter.

Marshall gifted the ball back a few minutes later, when he threw that interception in the end zone.

Jackson ripped off a 64-yard gain on their very next play, and Johnson capped the drive with a short touchdown throw to Jaron Tibbs, giving the Wildcats the breathing room they needed to eventually put the game away.

“Yeah, frustrated that we haven’t won this game since we’ve been here. Frustration-slash-disappointment, those kind of go hand-in-hand in this one,” Leipold. “There have been years we haven’t matched up very good against them. Today, I think we did.”

Up next

The Jayhawks return home to play Baylor next Saturday.

The Wildcats visit Arizona State next Saturday.

