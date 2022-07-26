Kansas State's Ayoka Lee nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State's Ayoka Lee was nominated for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year. Lee is one of the 53 nominees selected this year from the Division I level.

There will be 10 honorees for each division. The top 30 honorees will be announced in October. After that, the committee will select three finalists from each division.

The top 30 honorees will be recognized at the NCAA Convention in San Antonio in January 2023. At that time, they will also announce the NCAA Woman of the Year.

Lee finished the 2021-22 season with a career-high in points (727), field goals made (296), rebounds (339), blocks (95), and double-doubles (20).

She was the only NCAA Division I women's basketball player during the 2021-22 season to have 725 or more points, 325 or more rebounds and 90 or more blocks. It was the first time in Kansas State women's basketball 54-year history that a player reached those numbers.

Lee also eclipsed the NCAA Division I single-game record of points scored in a game on January 23. She had 61 points in a 94-65 win over Oklahoma, a record that had previously stood since 1987. The record was previously co-owned by Cindy Brown of Long Beach State when she had 60 points in a win over San Jose State and Rachel Banham of Minnesota, who tied the record in 2016 with 60 points against Northwestern.

Lee ranks ninth in K-State history with 1,661 points scored, sixth in rebounds with 887, third in blocks with 235 and second in double-doubles with 48.

The Wildcats women's basketball program and Lee are just two wins shy of celebrating win number 1,000 in program history, ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Off the court, Lee is currently working on a graduate degree in couples and family therapy.