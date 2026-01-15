Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kugel’s 19 points, Stillwell’s 18 lift UCF over Kansas State 82-73

Charlie Riedel/AP
UCF guard Riley Kugel (2) drives past Kansas State guard P.J. Haggerty during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Riley Kugel scored 19 points, Jamichael Stillwell added 18, and UCF weathered Kansas State’s comeback bid to win 82-73 on Wednesday night.

The Knights (14-2, 3-1 Big 12) shot 53% from the field and 47% from beyond the arc. Themus Fulks had 13 points (6-for-11 shooting) and dished 12 assists for his fifth game with 10 or more assists this season. Devan Cambridge chipped in with 11 points on perfect 4-for-4 shooting.

UCF narrowly won the rebound battle, 35-34, paced by seven rebounds each from Kugel and Stillwell.

A 20-6 run near the midway point of the first half put UCF up by double-figures, and they led 42-28 at halftime.

K-State cut the lead to one point in the second half, but could not pull ahead in the frame. Their last lead came with 15:24 remaining in the first.

PJ Haggerty scored 23 points (9-for-18 shooting) for the Wildcats (9-8, 0-4), and Khamari McGriff added 15 points. Nate Johnson racked up 10 assists. K-State struggled from beyond the arc, converting on just six of their 30 3-point attempts.

UCF won their second straight game, after their 11-game winning streak was snapped by Oklahoma State on Jan. 6. Kansas State has dropped four straight contests after winning four straight to end their non-conference schedule.

Up next

Kansas State: visits Oklahoma State on Saturday.

UCF: hosts No. 1 Arizona on Saturday.

