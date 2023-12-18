Watch Now
Mast, Gary propel Nebraska to 62-46 victory over Kansas State

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang talks to forward Will McNair Jr. (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 12:21 AM, Dec 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-18 01:21:23-05

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Rienk Mast and Juwan Gary finished with double-doubles to power Nebraska to a 62-46 victory over Kansas State on Sunday.

Mast sank 8 of 15 shots with three 3-pointers, scoring 19 with 12 rebounds for the Cornhuskers (9-2), who snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Wildcats (8-3) dating to when both were members of the Big 12 Conference. It was Mast's fourth double-double of the season. Gary totaled 13 points and a career-high 18 rebounds for his second double-double of the campaign.

Brice Williams contributed 10 points and nine rebounds for Nebraska. Keisei Tominaga hit three 3-pointers, scoring nine with five steals and four assists.

Cam Carter had 12 points to lead Kansas State, which saw a five-game win streak end. Tylor Perry pitched in with 11 points and six assists.

Perry hit three 3-pointers and scored nine, Carter added eight points and Kansas State took a 34-31 lead into halftime. The Wildcats led despite shooting just 34.3% overall and 22% from 3-point range (4 of 18). Mast hit all three of his shots from distance and scored 11 to keep Nebraska close. The Cornhuskers shot 35% overall but made 7 of 18 from distance (39%).

Nebraska opened the second half with an 11-4 run, capped by Gary's layup, for a 39-38 lead. The Cornhuskers' advantage grew to 52-41 on back-to-back baskets by Mast with 9:13 remaining in the game. K-State didn't top double figures in the second half until Perry made two free throws with 2:07 left. The Wildcats were outscored 31-12 after the break.

K-State saw a 15-game win streak against nonconference opponents at home come to an end. The Wildcats are 22-2 at home under second-year coach Jerome Tang.

