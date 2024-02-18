Nelson hits game-winning 3, Peavy scores 26 points in TCU's 75-72 victory over Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Micha Peavy scored a career-high 26 points and Jameer Nelson Jr. hit a fadeaway 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left to lift TCU to a 75-72 win over Kansas State on Saturday.

Nelson was called for a foul as Kansas State (15-10, 5-7 Big 12) was trying to inbound the ball with 15.6 seconds left. That allowed the Wildcats to tie the game on two Cam Carter free throws. Nelson redeemed himself with a heavily contested shot and the Wildcats' length-of-the-court heave bounced off the backboard.

Peavy scored 17 points in the second half for TCU (18-7, 7-5), including 11 in an 20-2 run to take a 10-point lead with seven minutes remaining before the Wildcats worked their way back into the tie on Carter's free throws.

Emanuel Miller, TCU's leading scorer this season, didn't have a first-half point but finished with 10.

Tylor Perry scored 18 of his 24 points in the second half to lead the Wildcats, making all 12 of his free throws, 10 in the second half. David N'Guessan added 12 points and Arthur Kaluma 11. Kansas State outshot TCU at 48% but made just 1 of 15 from the arc with the Horned Frogs doubling up Kansas State on the offensive boards 14-7 for 20 second-chance points.

The Wildcats finished the first half on a 12-5 run for a 28-24 lead.

Teams combined for 59 free throws. TCU was 21 of 30 and Kansas State 25 of 29.

Kansas State is at Texas on Monday. TCU plays at Texas Tech on Tuesday.