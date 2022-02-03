Nijel Pack's late 3 lifts Kansas State past Oklahoma State, 71-68

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Nijel Pack ran down a long in-bounds pass, then found open space at the top of the key to launch a game-winning 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds left to give Kansas State a hard-fought 71-68 win over Oklahoma State.

"Obviously, we've been through a lot," Wildcats coach Bruce Weber said. "We've lost some heartbreakers and we got one back tonight."

The game was tied four times in the final 6:46 after Mark Smith pulled Kansas State even at 62-62 with a three-point play.

Smith, a transfer from Missouri, tied the game again at 64-64 with a pair of free throws and at 66-66 on a jumper with 2:14 left.

Bryce Thompson drew a foul while the Cowboys worked for a go-ahead field goal with 0:38 left, but missed the first free throw and Smith grabbed the rebound.

Markquis Nowell’s 3-point attempt rimmed in and out with 0:12 left, but Pack tied up the rebound and Kansas State retained possession.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for K-State (11-10, 3-6 Big 12) led by Pack's 22 points and Smith's 19 points and eight rebounds.

Thompson led the Cowboys with 22