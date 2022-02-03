Watch
Nijel Pack's late 3 lifts Kansas State past Oklahoma State, 71-68

Nick Krug/AP
Kansas State guard Nijel Pack (24) puts up a three over Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson III (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State defeated Oklahoma State, 71-68.
Posted at 9:23 AM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 10:23:31-05

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Nijel Pack ran down a long in-bounds pass, then found open space at the top of the key to launch a game-winning 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds left to give Kansas State a hard-fought 71-68 win over Oklahoma State.

"Obviously, we've been through a lot," Wildcats coach Bruce Weber said. "We've lost some heartbreakers and we got one back tonight."

The game was tied four times in the final 6:46 after Mark Smith pulled Kansas State even at 62-62 with a three-point play.

Smith, a transfer from Missouri, tied the game again at 64-64 with a pair of free throws and at 66-66 on a jumper with 2:14 left.

Bryce Thompson drew a foul while the Cowboys worked for a go-ahead field goal with 0:38 left, but missed the first free throw and Smith grabbed the rebound.

Markquis Nowell’s 3-point attempt rimmed in and out with 0:12 left, but Pack tied up the rebound and Kansas State retained possession.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for K-State (11-10, 3-6 Big 12) led by Pack's 22 points and Smith's 19 points and eight rebounds.

Thompson led the Cowboys with 22

