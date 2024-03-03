No. 15 Kansas State women wrap up regular season with 73-49 win over Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — Serena Sundell and Gabby Gregory scored 13 points apiece and No. 15 Kansas State cruised by Texas Tech 73-49 in both team's regular-season finale on Saturday.

Ayoka Lee added 11 points and Brylee Glenn 10 for the Wildcats (24-6, 13-5 Big 12), who snapped a two-game skid.

Bailey Maupin scored 17 points and Jasmine Shavers 14 for the Lady Raiders (16-15, 5-13), who lost their ninth straight.

Kansas State took a 12-6 first-quarter lead then used a 20-3 run over four-plus minutes to lead by 24 before going into halftime ahead 36-17. The Wildcats led by 20 after three quarters and never let the Lady Raiders get closer than 17 in the final period.

The Wildcats, with the conference's top scoring defense (57.2 points per game), shot 47% and held Texas Tech to 27%. They outscored the Lady Raiders 24-4 off 18 turnovers. Kansas State had a 40-12 bulge in points in the paint and 21 assists off 28 field goals.

Sundell reached her third straight season with 350-plus points and 150-plus assists. Teammate Ayoka Lee blocked two shots to reach 300 in her career, a program first.

The Big 12 tournament begins on Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri.