Pack, Smith help Kansas State beat TCU 75-63

Emil Lippe/AP
Kansas State guard Mark Smith (13) shoots a layup during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Emil Lippe)
Posted at 10:46 PM, Feb 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-05 23:46:08-05

FORT WORTH, Texas — Nijel Pack scored 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting, Mark Smith had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Kansas State beat TCU 75-63.

Pack made three 3-pointers and had four steals.

Markquis Nowell had 14 points, six rebounds and six assists and Mike McGuirl hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points for Kansas State (12-10, 4-6 Big 12).

Damion Baugh scored 17 points, Francisco Farabello 14 and Emanuel Miller added 13 points and eight rebounds for TCU (15-5, 4-4).

Smith made a layup 95 seconds into the game to make it 4-2 and the Wildcats led the rest of the way.

Mike Miles, who leads TCU in scoring (15.4 per game) and assists (4.2), did not play (wrist).

