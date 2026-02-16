Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
SportsCollege SportsKansas State University

Actions

Report: K-State fires head men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang

NCAA Florida Atlantic Kansas St Basketball
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Adam Hunger/AP
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang directs his team in the first half of an Elite 8 college basketball game against Florida Atlantic in the NCAA Tournament's East Region final, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
NCAA Florida Atlantic Kansas St Basketball
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — ESPN's Pete Thamel reports Kansas State University has decided to part ways with Jerome Tang.

Tang was hired in 2022 as the head coach of the men’s basketball team, which is currently 10-15 overall and 1-11 in conference play.

After recent struggles on the court, including a 29-point loss to Cincinnati on Wednesday, Tang told reporters he had “no answer and no words” for what fans had to witness.

“These dudes do not deserve to wear this uniform,” Tang said in a postgame press conference. “There will be very few of them in it next year. I’m embarrassed for the university, I’m embarrassed for our fans, our student section. It is just ridiculous.”

To add insult to injury, many fans showed up to that game wearing paper bags over their heads.

“I’d wear a paper, too, if I were them,” Tang said.

When he first joined the Wildcats, Tang signed a six-year contract through 2027-28. Basketball analyst Jeff Goodman reports Tang has a buyout of more than 18 million, though terms are still being negotiated.

Tang is 71-57 overall with the Wildcats. While he managed to lead the team to the Elite Eight in 2023, the team has not made the NCAA Tournament since.

Before K-State, Tang spent 19 seasons with Baylor as an assistant and associate head coach.

K-State has yet to release a statement on the situation.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

020626_KSHB_Image_NXA_Web_Sidebar.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us