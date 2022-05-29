Watch
Sandlin Ks 10, Oklahoma beats Kansas St. in Big 12 semis

Kansas State's Kaelen Culpepper during an NCAA college baseball game on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Posted at 7:52 PM, May 28, 2022
David Sandlin allowed two runs — one earned — with a career-high 10 strikeouts over 7 innings, Jimmy Crooks hit a two-RBI double to give Oklahoma the lead for good in the bottom of the third and the Sooners beat No. 7 seed Kansas State 4-3 Saturday to advance to the championship game of the Big 12 Tournament.

Third-seeded Oklahoma (35-20) plays No. 4 seed Oklahoma State or fifth-seeded Texas in Sunday's title game.

Blake Robertson led off the bottom of the sixth with a single before Tanner Tredaway and Crooks hit back-to-back doubles and Peyton Graham added a solo shot in the seventh to give the Wildcats a 4-2 lead.

Sandlin (7-3) gave up five hits with a hit batter and a walk. Trevin Michael allowed one hit with two strikeouts over the final 1 2/3 innings to earn his ninth save of the season.

Cash Rugely and Cole Johnson each had two hits, an RBI and a run scored for Kansas State (29-28). Justin Mitchell went 2-for-3 with a double.

The Oklahoma pitching staff has 45 strikeouts and just six walks through three tournament games.

