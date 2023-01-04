Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsKansas State University

Actions

Scoreboard! K-State breaks it in Austin winning 116-103

Kansas St Texas Basketball
Eric Gay/AP
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) drives to the basket past Texas forward Dillon Mitchell (23) and guard Marcus Carr (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Kansas St Texas Basketball
Posted at 10:53 PM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 23:53:04-05

AUSTIN, Texas — Markquis Nowell had 36 points and nine assists as Kansas State beat No. 6 Texas 116-103 with a stunning offensive outburst that gave first-year Wildcats coach Jerome Tang his biggest victory.

The Wildcats poured in 58 points in the first half behind 64% shooting and eight 3-pointers.

Kansas State then had to a hold off a Texas rally as the Longhorns shaved a 20-point deficit to under 10 with just under five minutes left.

Keyontae Johnson scored 28 points for Kansas State.

Tyrese Hunter led Texas with 29.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.