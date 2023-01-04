Scoreboard! K-State breaks it in Austin winning 116-103

AUSTIN, Texas — Markquis Nowell had 36 points and nine assists as Kansas State beat No. 6 Texas 116-103 with a stunning offensive outburst that gave first-year Wildcats coach Jerome Tang his biggest victory.

The Wildcats poured in 58 points in the first half behind 64% shooting and eight 3-pointers.

Kansas State then had to a hold off a Texas rally as the Longhorns shaved a 20-point deficit to under 10 with just under five minutes left.

Keyontae Johnson scored 28 points for Kansas State.

Tyrese Hunter led Texas with 29.