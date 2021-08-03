Sneed Joins Charlotte Hornets' summer league team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas State guard Xavier Sneed received an invitation to play for the Charlotte Hornets' summer league team.

The Hornets will participate in the upcoming MGM Resorts NBA Summer League from August 8, to August 17, at the Cox Pavilion and Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sneed and the Hornets opened their summer league schedule on Sunday at 5 p.m. CT against the Portland Trail Blazers, which will be followed by a match up with the Sacramento Kings at 5 p.m. CT on Monday, August 9.

The squad will then play the San Antonio Spurs at 2 p.m. CT on August 12, before concluding the slate against the Toronto Raptors at 6 p.m. CT on August 14.

Following the four preliminary games of all 30 NBA teams, the two teams with the best records will meet in the championship game on August 17, at 8 p.m. CT.

Sneed, who will wear number 31, will be joined on the 14-man summer league roster by 2021 NBA Draft first-round draft picks James Bouknight (UConn) and Kai Jones (Texas) and second-round selection Scottie Lewis (Florida) as well as 2020 second round picks Vernon Carey (Duke), Grant Riller (Charleston) and Nick Richards (Kentucky).

Other notable players on the squad include LiAngelo Ball, D.J. Carton (Marquette), Nate Darling (Delaware), Arnoldas Kulboka (Lithuania), Denzel Mahoney (Creighton), Cameron McGriff (Oklahoma State) and Kenny Williams (Louisville). The team will be led by Hornets assistant coach Dutch Gaitley.

Sneed signed a contract with Charlotte’s G-League team, the Greensboro Swarm, following his four-year playing career at K-State in 2020.

A two-team All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection, Sneed finished his playing career with the Wildcats ranking among the Top 15 in 12 career categories and became just the seventh player in school history to finish in the Top 15 in both career scoring and rebounding.

He is the only Wildcat to post at least 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 200 assists and 150 steals in a career.