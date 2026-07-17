Stadium-wide alcohol sales coming to K-State this football season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Select alcohol will be sold throughout Bill Snyder Family Stadium at Kansas State University starting in time for the 2026 football season.

Kansas State Athletics made the announcement Thursday that beer, seltzers, canned cocktails and wine would be sold stadium-wide and fans can return to their seats to drink the alcoholic beverages. Prior to this change, fans could only buy and drink alcohol in designated beer gardens — which will remain points of sale.

"This has been a topic that we have carefully researched for years. We always want to keep our student-athletes and fans at the forefront of every decision we make, and that was the driver in this decision as well,” Kansas State Athletics Director Gene Taylor said in a press release. “While it will provide our department with additional revenue during this new era of collegiate athletics, it will also be a key piece in maintaining a competitive advantage by keeping more fans in their seats throughout the entirety of games. This is a big decision, and we will be prepared to adjust as we see fit in future seasons."

The athletics department also noted that the reentry policy remains the same — attendees can leave the stadium to go to their tailgates and get back in with a valid ticket.

Here is a list of the game day alcohol sales policies:



Guests must be 21 years of age or older to purchase alcohol and must provide legal identification at the time of purchase.

Sales will be limited to two alcoholic beverages, per person, per sale.

Sales will cease at the end of the third quarter.

Current alcohol policies in premium areas (West Stadium Center, Shamrock Zone, East Side Club) will remain in effect.

K-State is committed to promoting responsible consumption and ensuring a safe and enjoyable environment for all fans. Fans who choose to consume alcohol must do so in a legal and responsible manner, and K-State Athletics reserves the right to eject any patron whose behavior is against policy, unruly or illegal in nature.

K-State encourages responsible alcohol consumption and for groups to designate a sober driver.

Full stadium rules regarding alcohol sales and an new concessions map indicating which stands will be selling alcohol will be on the university’s website in August.

The change will be in place for the Sept. 5 season opener against Nicholls State University, per K-State.

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