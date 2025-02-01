Watch Now
STUNNER | Kansas State uses balanced scoring to upset No. 3 Iowa State 80-61

Charlie Neibergall/AP
Kansas State guard Dug McDaniel (0) steals the ball from Iowa State guard Curtis Jones, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
AMES, Iowa — Dug McDaniel scored 20 points to lead five Kansas State players in double figures as the Wildcats upset No. 3 Iowa State 80-61 on Saturday.

With this win, the Wildcats (10-11, 4-6 Big 12) ended a 15-game road losing streak — 12 of which occurred within the Big 12. Kansas State has now won its last three overall games, also beating then-No. 23 West Virginia and Oklahoma State.

Coleman Hawkins added 17 points and Brendan Hausen had 15 for the Wildcats.

The Cyclones (17-4, 7-3) saw their 29-game home winning streak end.

Tamin Lipsey tied a season-high with 20 points for the Cyclones with Curtis Jones adding 14 and Joshua Jefferson with 13.

Takeaways

Kansas State: The Wildcats took down their first top-five team on the road since 2017 when Kansas State beat then-No. 2 Baylor 56-54 at the Ferrell Center on Feb. 2.

Iowa State: The Cyclones tied a season-high with 18 turnovers, as they've gone back-to-back games with this amount of turnovers. Both games were losses.

Key moment

The Cyclones tried to claw their way back into the game with a 13-0 run late in the second half, but a 3-pointer from Hausen extinguished any hope left for Iowa State.

Key stat

The Wildcats tied a season-high of 22 fouls committed but still found a way to upset a top-three team on the road.

Up next

Iowa State hosts TCU next Saturday. Kansas State visits Arizona State Tuesday night.

