LAS VEGAS, NV — Moustapha Thiam had 16 points and 16 rebounds for his first double-double this season and Michigan beat Kansas State 98-69 in the seventh-place game of the Players Era 16 tournament on Friday.

Trey McKenney had 18 points and five assists and Elliot Cadeau added 18 points and eight assists for the Wolverines. J.P. Estrella scored 12 points and reserves Kenny Noland and Joseph Hartman scored 11 and 10, respectively.

Brock Vice scored 16 points, Dez Lindsay 15 and Jaden Schutt 12 for the Wildcats, who shot 37%.

The Wolverines (4-4) and Wildcats (3-5) both came in on three-game losing streaks and having lost their first two games in this event.

Michigan led 47-30 at halftime behind 15 points from Cadeau and 11 each from McKenney and Thiam. A 12-0 run put Michigan ahead by 15 late in the first half and the lead remained in double figures.

The Wolverines shot 53% and made 13 of 32 from the arc for 41%, leading by as many as 34 late.

Up next

Michigan is home against Mississippi Valley State on Tuesday.

Kansas State plays at Seton Hall next Friday.

