Watch
SportsCollege SportsKansas State University

Actions

Thompson and K-State open with 24-7 win over Stanford

K-State is 3-0 in neutral-site games to open season
items.[0].image.alt
Tony Gutierrez/AP
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) is cheered on by wide receiver Malik Knowles (4) as Vaughn sprints past Stanford cornerback Ethan Bonner (13) on his way to the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Ethan Bonner, Deuce Vaughn, Malik Knowles
Posted at 7:04 PM, Sep 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-04 20:04:12-04

ARLINGTON, Texas — Kansas State sixth-year quarterback Skylar Thompson ran for two touchdowns and the Wildcats opened the season with a 24-7 win over Stanford.

Deuce Vaughn sprinted 59 yards for a touchdown and finished with 124 yards rushing on 13 carries for the Wildcats, who finished last season with a five-game losing streak.

Stanford's only score came on its final offensive snap, when Tanner McKee threw a 14-yard touchdowns pass to Brycen Treymayne.

The Cardinal had won their last four games in 2020. K-State had lost its last five games. Thompson missed the last seven games a year ago with a shoulder injury.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back to School resources