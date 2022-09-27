Tico Sports announces partnership with Kansas State for Spanish-language football broadcasts

MANHATTAN, Ks. — Tico Productions announced a partnership Tuesday with Kansas State to broadcast three Wildcats football games on the radio in Spanish.

The company will call K-State's next three home football games, starting with Saturday's home matchup against Texas Tech.

Tico Sports also will call the Wildcats' games Oct. 29 against Oklahoma State and Nov. 5 against Texas.

This will mark the first time Kansas State will have a dedicated Spanish-language broadcast for any of the school's sports.

The Wildcats join Kansas and Nebraska to become the third college football program tp partner with Tico Sports for Spanish broadcasts. Tico Sports also broadcasts Jayhawks men's basketball games in Spanish.

Tico Sports also has partnerships with the Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles for Spanish-language NFL radio broadcasts.

The company also called Super Bowl LV in Spanish , the Chiefs; loss to Tampa Bay in February 2021.

KSHB 41 morning news anchor Taylor Hemness recently visited with Tico Productions President and CEO Oscar Monterroso about the company's growing presence.

"I never thought that I was going to be working with the Chiefs, with the NFL, with the Eagles and Jaguars," Monterroso said. "For me, it was a far-away dream. It was untouchable. It's a blessing."