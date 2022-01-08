Watch
SportsCollege SportsKansas State University

Actions

Undermanned Wildcats once again give up second half lead

items.[0].image.alt
Kathleen Batten/AP
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) shoots as West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson (0) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Kansas St West Virginia Basketball
Posted at 5:38 PM, Jan 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-08 18:38:25-05

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Sean McNeil scored 19 of his 26 points in the second half and West Virginia rallied to defeat Kansas State 71-68 in Big 12 Conference play on Saturday.

The Mountaineers, who were playing their second game since Dec. 22 because of a pause for COVID-19 health and safety protocols, trailed 18-4 early and 40-27 at halftime.

West Virginia pulled even at 50 on a McNeil layup with 9:09 remaining and

took it first lead on McNeil’s 3-pointer 34 seconds later.

Nijel Pack answered with a 3 for the Wildcats, but Taz Sherman hit back-to-back 3-pointers and McNeil added a bucket in an 8-0 run to put the Mountaineers up 61-53 with 5:49 left.

Pack hit two 3s and a basket in a 10-4 spurt to get the Wildcats within 65-63 with 2:20 remaining. Ismael Massoud’s 3-pointer with 5 seconds to go pulled the Wildcats within 69-68, but Jalen Bridges hit two free throws and Markquis Nowell missed a game-tying 3 at the buzzer.

McNeil, who matched his career high, made 9 of 15 shots from the floor for West Virginia (12-2, 1-1), including 7 of 10 after intermission with three 3-pointers.

Sherman, who came into the game leading the Big 12 with a 20.9 scoring average, added 14 points.

Kedrian Johnson scored 11 with six rebounds. Gabe Osabuohien grabbed 12 rebounds.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local Weather Streaming 24/7