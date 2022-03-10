Watch
Wildcats can't claw back, fall to Mountaineers, 73-67

Charlie Riedel/AP
West Virginia guard Taz Sherman, right, passes under pressure from Kansas State forward Ismael Massoud (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, March 9, 2022. West Virginia won 73-67. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 10:49 PM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 23:49:27-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sean McNeil scored 21 points, Malik Curry added 17 points and No. 9 seed West Virginia beat eighth-seeded Kansas State 73-67 in the opener of the Big 12 Conference tournament.

West Virginia advances to play top-seeded Kansas on Thursday.

The Mountaineers lost at Kansas 85-59 in January and again at home 71-58 about a month later.

Neither team led by more than nine points in this one.

McNeil scored four points during a 10-2 run that gave West Virginia a 69-60 lead with 3:29 left.

Curry and Taz Sherman made 3-pointers on consecutive possessions during the run.

Nijel Pack led Kansas State with 18 points.

