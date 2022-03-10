Wildcats can't claw back, fall to Mountaineers, 73-67

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sean McNeil scored 21 points, Malik Curry added 17 points and No. 9 seed West Virginia beat eighth-seeded Kansas State 73-67 in the opener of the Big 12 Conference tournament.

West Virginia advances to play top-seeded Kansas on Thursday.

The Mountaineers lost at Kansas 85-59 in January and again at home 71-58 about a month later.

Neither team led by more than nine points in this one.

McNeil scored four points during a 10-2 run that gave West Virginia a 69-60 lead with 3:29 left.

Curry and Taz Sherman made 3-pointers on consecutive possessions during the run.

Nijel Pack led Kansas State with 18 points.