Watch
SportsCollege SportsKansas State University

Actions

Wildcats complete comeback and upset Texas on the road

items.[0].image.alt
Eric Gay/AP
Kansas State players celebrate a win over Texas in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
APTOPIX Kansas St Texas Basketball
Posted at 10:55 PM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 23:55:14-05

AUSTIN, Texas — Mark Smith scored 22 points, Nijel Pack made a go-ahead layup with 1:13 left, and Kansas State held No. 23 Texas scoreless for the final 3 1/2 minutes to rally for a 66-65 win.

Marcus Carr scored 19 of his season-best 25 points in the second half for Texas but missed a jumper with 2 seconds left, one of Texas' two chances to take the lead in the final minute.

Courtney Ramey also misfired on a potential go-ahead jumper as Texas missed its last four shots from the field.

Pack finished with 16 points and Mike McGuirl added 13 for Kansas State.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local Weather Streaming 24/7