Wildcats drop first game of season, 76-64, to Butler

Kansas St Butler Basketball
Michael Conroy/AP
Butler guard Pierce Thomas (14) is fouled as he gets a dunk over Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Posted at 11:31 PM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 00:31:18-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Manny Bates had 22 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks and Butler handed Kansas State its first loss, 76-64, in the Big East-Big 12 Battle.

Butler used a 10-0 run midway through the first half to build a 25-12 lead and the Bulldogs led 37-25 at the break.

Chuck Harris sank an open 3-pointer in the corner during Butler's 13-0 run and Bates added a fast-break dunk as Butler took a 20-point lead at 65-45.

Desi Sills, who was scoreless in the first half, brought Kansas State back within 68-60 with 4:08 remaining after he scored 13 points, including nine straight, during a 15-3 run.

But Bates ended the run to put Butler ahead by double digits for good.

