Will Howard passes for 3 TDs and runs for 2 others to lead No. 15 K-State past Troy 42-13

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Will Howard threw for three touchdowns and ran for two others as No. 15 Kansas State defeated Troy 42-13 Saturday.

Howard threw touchdown passes of 9 yards to Jadon Jackson and 39 yards to Philip Brooks to help the Wildcats (2-0) to a 21-10 lead at half, and his 2-yard run late in the third quarter made it an 18-point game.

Howard finished 21 of 32 for 250 yards and had eight carries for 33 yards.

K-State held the Trojans (1-1) to 286 total yards a week after they gained 540 against Stephen F. Austin.

Troy's Gunnar Watson was 17 of 32 for 167 yards with a touchdown and interception.

The Wildcats put the game out of reach with a nine-play, 76-yard drive capped by Howard's 1-yard shovel pass to Treshaun Ward for a 35-13 lead.

Troy had pulled within 14-10 with 52 seconds left in the second quarter on Watson's 21-yard TD pass to Chris Lewis. Lewis made a dazzling one-handed catch in the end zone.

Kansas State had a huge answer just before halftime when Howard found Brooks on a crossing pattern for the 39-yard touchdown with 10 seconds left. Brooks caught the ball around the 20 and raced up the sideline for the score and a 21-10 halftime lead.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kansas State did not overlook Troy. After being stunned at home by non-Power Five opponents in two of the last three seasons, the Wildcats defended the home field with a strong defensive effort.

UP NEXT

Troy: Trojans will return home to face James Madison for their Sun Belt Conference opener.

Kansas State: Wildcats will travel to Columbia, Missouri, for a matchup with their former Big Eight and Big 12 rival Missouri.