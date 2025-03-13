5 days after Senior Day battle, KU gets ready for rematch against Arizona in Big 12 Tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's only been five days since the Kansas Jayhawks last faced the Arizona Wildcats in a basketball game.

The Wildcats haven't played any games since that Senior Day matchup on March 8.

Meanwhile, the Jayhawks played an intense overtime game against the UCF Knights on Wednesday, winning 98-94.

There will be a quick turnaround for 6-seed Kansas, who has to play a well-rested 3-seed Arizona squad in the 2025 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men's Basketball Championship just one day after it played five extra minutes against 11-seed UCF.

KU beat Arizona 83-76 last Saturday with Hunter Dickinson matching a career high with 33 points.

Zeke Mayo helped out with 20 points, including five three-pointers, while KJ Adams scored 12.

Jaden Bradley led Arizona in that contest with 21 points and Caleb Love dropped 16.

Arizona comes into Thursday's game having lost five of its last eight games after a six-game winning streak put the team at No. 13 in the AP Poll.

Kansas is 10-3 all-time against Arizona but the two teams had not played against each other for almost 15 years before that March 8 game.

The first battle between Kansas and Arizona goes all the way back to 1979, a 78-60 win by the Jayhawks in Tucson.

Kansas will play Arizona at 8:30 p.m. in the final game on Thursday's Big 12 Men's Basketball Championship schedule. The game will air on ESPN.

The winner of Thursday's game will play the winner of Baylor-Texas Tech on Friday at 8:30 p.m.

