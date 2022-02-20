Agbaji, McCormack lead No. 6 Kansas over West Virginia 71-58

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Ochai Agbaji scored 23 points, David McCormack had 19 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 6 Kansas beat West Virginia 71-58.

The Jayhawks maintained their two-game lead in the Big 12 over No. 7 Baylor and No. 11 Texas Tech with five games remaining before the conference tournament.

West Virginia has lost 10 of its last 11. Kansas had a big rebounding advantage but committed 15 turnovers that allowed West Virginia to keep it close for most of the game.

The Mountaineers trimmed a 12-point deficit to 44-43 with 12:39 remaining but never retook the lead.

Sean McNeil led West Virginia with 18 points and Taz Sherman scored 16.

