Watch
SportsCollege SportsKansas Jayhawks Sports

Actions

Agbaji, McCormack lead No. 6 Kansas over West Virginia 71-58

items.[0].image.alt
Kathleen Batten/AP
Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji, left, is defended by West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson, center, and forward Jalen Bridges during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Kansas West Virginia Basketball
Posted at 10:31 PM, Feb 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-19 23:31:28-05

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Ochai Agbaji scored 23 points, David McCormack had 19 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 6 Kansas beat West Virginia 71-58.

The Jayhawks maintained their two-game lead in the Big 12 over No. 7 Baylor and No. 11 Texas Tech with five games remaining before the conference tournament.

West Virginia has lost 10 of its last 11. Kansas had a big rebounding advantage but committed 15 turnovers that allowed West Virginia to keep it close for most of the game.

The Mountaineers trimmed a 12-point deficit to 44-43 with 12:39 remaining but never retook the lead.

Sean McNeil led West Virginia with 18 points and Taz Sherman scored 16.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!