AP Top 25: Kansas snaps drought for 1st time since 2009

LAWRENCE, KS - SEPTEMBER 15: Members of the KU football team take the field during the game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday September 15, 2018 at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Posted at 1:23 PM, Oct 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-02 14:23:17-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Kansas made its season debut in the Associated Press college football poll on Sunday in one of the closest votes in the recent years.

The AP Top 25 got a major overhaul after 10 ranked teams lost, five to unranked opponents. That cleared the way for seven teams to move into the rankings this week, most notably No. 19 Kansas.

The Jayhawks are ranked for the first time since Oct. 18, 2009, which was the longest drought for a team currently in a Power Five conference.

With Kansas back in the rankings, the longest poll appearance drought belongs to Illinois, which was last ranked in 2011. And the Illini have positioned themselves to make the leap with a 4-1 start heading into their home game against Iowa next week.

No. 19 Kansas stayed unbeaten by knocking off Iowa State. The Jayhawks last started 5-0 in that 2009 season, then proceeded to drop their next six games and fall to the bottom of major college football for more than a decade.

The Wildcats trail just behind the Jayhawks in the No. 20 spot.

Both Kansas schools are ranked for the first time since Oct. 14, 2007.

