At A Loss; Jayhawks drop their third-straight game

WACO, Texas — LJ Cryer had 22 points with five 3-pointers and 17th-ranked Baylor stretched its Big 12-best winning streak to five games with a 75-69 win over No. 9 Kansas.

It was a matchup of the last two national champions.

The reigning champion Jayhawks lost their third straight game. It's only their fourth three-game losing streak in coach Bill Self's 20 seasons.

Adam Flagler added 17 points for 2021 champion Baylor, which is 15-5.

Freshman guard Gradey Dick had 24 points for the 16-4 Jayhawks while Jalen Wilson had 23.

Kevin McCullar Jr. had 14 points and 12 rebounds for his fifth double-double this season.