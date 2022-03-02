Watch
Beware of the Frog; TCU stuns KU in Fort Worth, 74-64

Tony Gutierrez/AP
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to play against TUC in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Posted at 10:33 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 23:33:50-05

FORT WORTH, Texas — Mike Miles Jr. had 19 points and six assists as TCU solidified its once-shaky NCAA Tournament resume by beating sixth-ranked Kansas 74-64.

It was the Horned Frogs' second consecutive win over a top-10 team.

TCU secured the game in a stretch when Miles made a strong move around KJ Adams Jr. for a layup, and then made a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 59-49 with 7:44 left.

Kansas has consecutive losses for the first time this season.

The Jayhawks went from a half-game lead to a half-game behind No. 3 Baylor in the Big 12 standings.

