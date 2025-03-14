Bill Self keys in on defense after giving up 88 points in loss to Arizona in Big 12 Tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Kansas men's basketball head coach Bill Self focused on the team's lack of defense after letting up 88 points in a loss to the Arizona Wildcats in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Tournament.

"What are we gonna get on the defensive end?" Self asked during Thursday's press conference.

The Wildcats shot 53% from the field and 44% from behind the arc against the Jayhawks Thursday.

And while Kansas limited Arizona to just 1-7 from the three-point line in the second half, the Wildcats hit 67% of their two-pointers.

Twenty-one shots inside the arc by Arizona led to 15 free throw attempts, a jump from the six the team had in the first frame.

In the first game against the Wildcats on March 8, Kansas allowed 76 points, 47% shooting from the field and 38% shooting from three, all lower numbers than what Arizona put up on Thursday.

Self thought the Jayhawks played "more desperate" in the March 8 game, which was Senior Day, compared to Thursday.

He also believes Kansas "didn't make [Arizona] play bad" and that the team is at its best when it makes its opponents "not play very well."

"They were ready to play, you could tell," Self said on Arizona's energy heading into Thursday's game.

Now due to Thursday's loss, Kansas is focused on Selection Sunday earlier than anticipated.

The Jayhawks could be a 6-seed in the South region, according to ESPN's Bracketology.

"We need a couple of days to rest," Self said.

