Braun's three-pointer sinks Sooners, Jayhawks win 67-64

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson, right, celebrates with teammate Christian Braun (2) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Jalen Wilson, Christian Braun
Posted at 10:16 PM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 23:16:11-05

NORMAN, Okla. — Jalen Wilson scored 16 points, Christian Braun hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 10.9 seconds left and No. 7 Kansas defeated Oklahoma 67-64.

Braun's corner 3 gave the Jayhawks a 65-62 lead, and he drained two free throws with four seconds remaining to help seal it.

Big 12 scoring leader Ochai Agbaji had all 10 of his points in the final six minutes and Braun finished with 15 as Kansas won its third game in a row.

Jordan Goldwire scored 15 points for Oklahoma. The Sooners have lost three straight.

Agbaji headed to the locker room midway through the first half after hurting his left wrist.

He returned later in the half and dominated down the stretch.

