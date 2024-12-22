Brown can't hold Mayo, Jayhawks rout the Bears, 87-53

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Zeke Mayo scored 25 points, Hunter Dickinson had 15 points and 13 rebounds and No. 8 Kansas defeated Brown 87-53 on Sunday.

Mayo hit two of his five 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to extend the Kansas lead to 25 points with 12 minutes to play. He was coming off a 26-point performance in a 75-60 win over NC State on Dec. 14, the team's last outing.

Brown (7-4) stayed competitive in the first half, trailing by a point 10 minutes into the game. But the Bears' shooting touch went cold.

Kino Lily Jr. scored 18 and Aaron Cooley and AJ Lesburt Jr. had six points each for Brown, which shot 26.7% (20 for 75).

Kansas (9-2) shot 50% (34 for 68) and went 8 for 22 from 3-point range. Brown was 8 for 33 (24%) from distance.

The Jayhawks have won two straight after losing consecutive games to Missouri and Creighton and extended their home winning streak this season to seven games.

Takeaways

Brown: Couldn't get a rhythm on the offensive end, especially in the second half, scoring just 22 points.

Kansas: Struggled from inside the lane in the first half and let the Bears stay in the game early. The Jayhawks turned it on in the second half, backed by their defense.

Key moment

Kansas scored the final six points of the first half, starting with an alley-oop dunk by Flory Bidunga, which was assisted by Dajuan Harris Jr., and took a 42-31 lead at the half.

Up next

Brown travels to Kentucky on Dec. 31, and Kansas opens Big 12 play at home against West Virginia on the same day.

