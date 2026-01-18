Darryn Peterson scores 26 and Flory Bidunga adds a double-double as Kansas tops Baylor 80-62

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Freshman Darryn Peterson scored 26 points on 11-of-13 shooting, Flory Bidunga had 23 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks, and Kansas beat Baylor 80-62 on Friday night.

Kansas led by 15 points after opening the game on a 19-4 run, but the Bears rallied behind an 8-0 run to take their first lead at 37-36. The Jayhawks scored the final seven points of the half, capped by a stepback jumper by Peterson, who had 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting.

Bidunga threw down an alley-oop dunk while being fouled and he made the free throw to cap Kansas’ 15-3 run to begin the second half for a 58-40 lead. Baylor began the second half by making just 1 for 6 shots — after missing its final four field goals of the first half.

Kansas led by at least 14 points the rest of the way.

Peterson, averaging a team-high 21.8 points per game, has six games of 20 or more points for Kansas (13-5, 3-2 Big 12), which was coming off an 84-63 win against No. 2 Iowa State on Tuesday. The Jayhawks have shot above 50% from the field the past two games.

Cameron Carr led Baylor (11-6, 1-4) with 24 points and five 3-pointers. Tounde Yessoufou added three of Baylor's 11 3-pointers and 20 points.

It marked the first time since Dec. 10, 1966, that the two teams met while both were unranked in the AP poll.

The Jayhawks lead the all-time series with Baylor, 37-11, including 21-1 at Allen Fieldhouse

Up next

Baylor: Returns home to play No. 15 Texas Tech on Tuesday.

Kansas: Goes on the road to face Colorado on Tuesday.

