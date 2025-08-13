David Booth gifts $300M to KU Athletics, among largest gifts in college sports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas announced Wednesday one of the largest single gifts in the history of college athletics.

Alumnus and longtime donor David Booth announced a $300 million gift Wednesday morning.

The gift comes as the school is set to kick off the fall sports season, including the college football season opener Aug. 23 against Fresno State at the completely renovated David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

“David’s unprecedented generosity is transformative now and for our future,” KU Athletics Director and Vice Chancellor Travis Goff said Wednesday in the announcement. “We’re profoundly grateful for David’s leadership and extraordinary impact on generations of student-athletes and fans. There is no more generous and impactful Jayhawk, and we are so fortunate to call him a friend and mentor.”

Booth’s announcement includes a $75 million challenge to other donors to continue work on the school’s Gateway District. The next phase of the district hopes to add private and civic investment for a new hotel, additional retail, restaurant, student housing, parking and an outdoor event plaza.

“One of life’s greatest privileges is being able to give back to the people and places that gave so much to you,” Booth said. “KU and Lawrence are a big part of my story, and it means a lot to support the community that invested in me. Philanthropy, like investing, pays dividends over time. Each gift compounds, creating opportunities not just for today, but for years to come. This is really about the future we’re building.”

Booth is the founder of global investment firm Dimensional Fund Advisors. The firm manages $853 billion in assets.

More information about the gift is available on the KU Athletics website .

