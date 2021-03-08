David McCormack earns All-Big 12 award, no Jayhawks on All-Big 12 First Team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big 12 announced its All-Big 12 awards on Monday. For the first time since 2000, no Kansas player was named to the All-Big 12 First Team.

The All-Big 12 First Team consisted of Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, Baylor’s Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell, Oklahoma’s Austin Reaves and West Virginia’s Derek Culver.

Cunningham and Butler were unanimous selections.

Kansas junior forward David McCormack earned the award for Most Improved Player.

In the 2019-20 season, McCormack averaged 6.9 points and 4.1 rebounds in 18 starts. Those numbers have improved to 13.4 points per game this season and 6.1 rebounds, starting all 27 games. McCormack ranks third in the conference with six double-doubles.

Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham was named Player of the Year, becoming the fourth freshman to do so. Cunningham was also the unanimous Freshman of the Year.

Baylor’s Scott Drew picked up Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season.

